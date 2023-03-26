Murray Co. Search & Rescue Team saves five lost kayakers

The Murray County Search & Rescue Team successfully located and rescued five kayakers who had gotten lost on the Conasauga River on Saturday.

 The ground units worked in conjunction with the aerial reconnaissance unit to pinpoint the kayakers' last known location. Thanks to this coordinated effort, the team was able to locate the stranded kayakers quickly.
 
After the aerial recon unit located the kayakers, the ground units promptly moved in on ATVs to assist with the recovery and extraction.
 
No injuries were reported, and all five kayakers were safely rescued. 
 
Excellent teamwork by the members of the Murray County Search and Rescue.
 

