Following an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a Murray County School System administrator has been arrested and charged with child molestation and statutory rape after having a sexual relationship with a student.
Dr. Rachelle Louise Terry, 43, of Chatsworth, faces also 10 counts of furnishing alcohol to minors during a Halloween party earlier this year.
The Murray County District Attorney’s Office investigation revealed the sexual relationship. They then requested a GBI investigation on November 23, 2022.
Terry was booked into the Murray County Jail.
The investigation is active and ongoing, according to the GBI.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Calhoun Field Office at 706-624-1424.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.