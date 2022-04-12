Murray Co. couple continues to rebuild two years after Easter Sunday tornado

It's been two years since tornadoes hit the Tennessee Valley on Easter Sunday.
A total of 12 people died in our area, eight of those people were in Murray County.
If you drive through the town of Chatsworth, you can still see the damage from an EF 2 tornado.
According to the National Weather Service, the tornado was on the ground for about eight miles at 135 mph.
Emma and Charles Pritchett remember.
"It hit this house and was gone in 10 seconds," Charles recalled.
It changed their lives in seconds.
Their home of 52 years was destroyed, yet they managed to escape unharmed.
"I don't know why the Lord let us make it at our age, I said there was a purpose for that," Emma explained. "At our age, to have to start all over from the ground up, it was awful."
The couple felt the love from their community in the days that followed.
"You don't know who your friends and neighbors are until something like this happens," Charles said.
They were displaced for seven months while rebuilding a new home.
"We got more now than we ever have," Charles said. "Better than we've ever had."
They were able to salvage some items from their old home like family bibles and a coffee pot that was left without a scratch.
They have each other and that's all that matters.
"It has brought us a lot closer," Emma said. "I just tell the Lord every night and every morning to make sure they keep us together that's what we've been doing."