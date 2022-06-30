Murphy USA has confirmed that diesel fuel was placed into an unleaded fuel underground storage tank at the Murphy USA location on Highway 27 in LaFayette, Ga.
The company says several customers unknowlingly have filled their fuel vehicles with the wrong gas.
If you were impacted by the mistake, you can call Murphy's customer case line 1-800-843-4298.
“Murphy USA has become aware that diesel fuel was mistakenly delivered and placed into an underground storage tank at the Murphy USA location on Highway 27 in LaFayette, GA and that several customers this morning unknowingly filled their unleaded fuel vehicles with diesel fuel. We sincerely regret that this mistake occurred and intend to make things right for all impacted customers. If you were impacted by this event, please call Murphy USA’s Customer Care line at 1-800-843-4298 to speak with one of our representatives.”