A man in Murphy, North Carolina has been sentenced in a child rape case following an investigation into a missing juvenile female by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office in 2020.
On September 27, 2022, 32-year-old Charles Anthony (CJ) Payne appeared before the Honorable William Coward and entered a plea of guilty to Statutory Sexual Offense with a Person who is 15 years of Age or Younger.
Judge Coward sentenced Payne to a serve an active term of minimum of 168 months to a maximum of 262 months in the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections, with a credit for 560 days pretrial confinement.
Upon his release from NCDAC Payne will be required to register as a sex offender for 30 years and will have a permanent no contact order with the victim.
In September 2020, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a missing juvenile female. During the investigation Charles Anthony (CJ) Payne became a person of interest.
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Investigators, and Haven Child Advocacy Center, worked collaboratively with the District Attorney Office of Ashely Welch to gather evidence including cellular telephone information, social media information and biological evidence which enabled them to obtain sufficient evidence to present the case to the Cherokee County Grand Jury on March 08, 2021 who handed down the indictment on Payne.
Sheriff Derrick Palmer stated “As you can imagine numerous hours and resources were spent conducting this investigation. These cases demonstrate the professionalism of these individuals who worked cooperatively to bring about this outcome. We want to thank the Office of District Attorney Welch along with HAVEN Child Advocacy Center for their diligence and cooperation and team work in this investigation. We also pray for all in this and these types of investigations.”
To report suspicious activity and suspect violations of the law please call 828-837-1344 or submit a tip at crime.tips@cherokeecounty-nc.gov.