We are learning more about the release of Isaac Jones III, the man who killed Chattanooga Police Officer Julie Jacks in 2002.
Tennessee's Board of Parole said Jones was never paroled or had any parole hearings. His sentence simply expired.
Isaac Jones III shot and killed Jacks with her own weapon in 2002.
Chattanooga Police Assistant Chief Jerri Sutton worked with Jacks at the time.
"To know her was to love her. With those of us that are still around still remember her very fondly. She was a sweet and funny and a charismatic person, and so our focus has primarily been her. Period," Sutton said.
Jones III was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2005.
Jones' 25-year sentence was effective on May 6, 2002.
He was released on August 5, 2023, serving only 21 years.
Attorney Robin Flores said excluding first-degree murder charges, anyone convicted of second-degree murder or any degree of manslaughter is eligible for parole at some point.
He claims it is rare to be released early without parole.
"In these homicide cases, it's rare from my experience, and I'll go back to my police career in South Carolina to hear somebody being released, not only first time up, but early like this. Particular when the homicide is a well-respected and well-liked police officer," Flores said.
Flores said good behavior can shave off time.
"Next, you look at just in general, what did they do while they were locked up. Most of the time, they will look at folks who participated as trustees. For example, someone who can go on road crews, no problem with them," Flores said.
He said joining groups to better themselves can also help reduce time in prison.
"Such as group counseling, getting their GED, maybe even participating in certain religious things that the prison would facilitate and offer," Flores said.