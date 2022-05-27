Proceedings of the City of Dalton’s Municipal Court will move to the Dalton Convention Center beginning on Monday, July 18th, 2022.
The Municipal Court currently has proceedings on Wednesdays at City Hall, but beginning July 18th those proceedings will be held on Mondays in the second-floor lecture hall at the Convention Center.
The Dalton Convention Center’s lecture hall space can accommodate approximately 200 people at one time.
The space is located inside of the Convention Center’s main entrance to the left.
Officials from the court as well as the police department and the city’s IT department have been meeting over the past several weeks to work out the logistics of the move.
Proceedings of the Municipal Court have been held at the Convention Center in the past before moving into the City Council Chamber at City Hall.
Proceedings are being moved to the Convention Center’s lecture hall to allow more space and more parking for day-to-day business operations of the other departments housed in City Hall.
The Municipal Court will continue to hold its weekly proceedings on Wednesdays at Dalton City Hall through Wednesday, July 13th.