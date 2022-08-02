TDOT has reported a multivehicle crash on I-75 at mile marker 1 Ringgold Road Tuesday afternoon.
The three northbound lanes are blocked.
Chattanooga
Partly Cloudy
H 91°
L 72°
90°
Altamont
Partly Cloudy
H 92°
L 71°
90°
Athens
Fair
H 88°
L 70°
87°
Benton
Partly Cloudy
H 91°
L 72°
91°
Chatsworth
Partly Cloudy
H 91°
L 72°
91°
Dalton
Fair
H 90°
L 69°
90°
Dayton
Sunny
H 85°
L 68°
84°
Dunlap
Partly Cloudy
H 91°
L 72°
91°
Murphy
Fair
H 88°
L 70°
87°
Pikeville
Sunny
H 85°
L 68°
84°
Summerville
Fair
H 90°
L 69°
90°
Ringgold
Partly Cloudy
H 91°
L 72°
91°
Trenton
Partly Cloudy
H 91°
L 72°
91°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.