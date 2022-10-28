A multiple-vehicle crash Thursday night on Highway 111 at the East Valley Road exit sent rescue crews out after there were reports of a person trapped in the wreckage.
But as crews arrived, the person was able to get out of the car.
Firefighters from the Dunlap Volunteer Fire Department helped with those involved, and handling traffic since the road was closed until it could be cleaned after the crash.
Several patients were transported to local hospitals and one patient was flown to by LifeForce to a nearby trauma center.
Both the Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.