Multiple people were shot Sunday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Chattanooga Police Department.
Local 3 was informed several victims have life-threatening conditions after a shooting on McCallie Avenue at Mary’s Bar & Grill.
BREAKING: @ChattanoogaPD has confirmed multiple people have been injured in an early Sunday morning shooting. We are at the block of Oak and Kelly where police have multiple streets blocked off. We are working to learn more. @Local3News pic.twitter.com/1WZis71kGS— Cornelia Nicholson (@CorneliaLocal3) June 5, 2022
Roads are still blocked off with a heavy police presence as of 8:30 a.m., including Willow Street and McCallie Avenue.
BREAKING: Willow and McCallie have been blocked off after an early Sunday morning shooting. @ChattanoogaPD confirms several people are left with life threatening injuries. We are working to learn more. @Local3News pic.twitter.com/iZ94PrSFaP— Cornelia Nicholson (@CorneliaLocal3) June 5, 2022
Kelly Street and Willow Street are blocked off while police investigate.
This shooting happened just three miles from last weekend’s shooting near Market Avenue, which left six teens injured.
A spokesperson also informed Local 3 News of a shooting on the 1300 block of Carter Street, where three parties were shot and have non-life threatening injuries.
This shooting happened about three miles away from the McCallie Avenue shooting.
