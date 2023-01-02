Multiple fire crews worked to contain and extinguish a large field fire on Sunday in Trion, Georgia.
The Trion Fire Department says Engine 12R was responding emergency traffic to a vehicle fire in the Spring Creek area in Trion when the alarm sounded for a large field fire "approximately 2 acres" on Nellie Lane next to structures and woods.
Assistance from Engine 9, 4, 11, and Squad 11 made it possible to extinguish both fires without spreading and causing more damage.
The department called it an outstanding job for all firefighters and departments on scene, including Trion, Summerville, Hayes and Telgoa Fire.