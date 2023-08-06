The Detective advised deputies that the owner of the stolen tractor was behind the U-Haul following it.
Deputies say they were aware that the tractor was stolen in Alabama last week, and had already been asked by Dekalb County Sheriff's Office to "be on the lookout" for it.
Dade County Deputies responded to the area and were advised that the U-Haul was in the area of Byrds Chapel Lane.
Deputies located the U-Haul at a residence on Byrds Chapel Dr.
After confronting the suspect/driver, a struggle ensued between the Deputies and the suspect. During the struggle, the suspect was successfully taken in to custody.
The stolen Kubota tractor was located inside the U-Haul, and was immediately returned to the owner.
The suspect is facing multiple felony charges, and is currently at the Dade County Jail.
Sheriff Ray Cross stated, "I know I say this a lot here lately, but this is yet another example of multiple agencies working together to get the job done. A huge thanks to the Trenton PD Detective for giving us the heads up on this, and also for him coming out to the scene. Another big thanks to my Deputies for continuing to ensure crime doesn't go unaddressed in Dade County."