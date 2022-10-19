First responders from multiple agencies were on the scene battling a house fire in Red Bank Wednesday night.
According to the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management, neighbors called to report a house fire on 5017 Delashmitt Road near 7:40PM.
Responders found the home to be smoking heavily with flames coming out of the back of the building upon arrival.
Neighbors told fire officials the home was unoccupied.
Authorities asked drivers to find an alternate route as first responders worked the fire.
No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Red Bank Fire Department.