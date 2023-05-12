Multiple agencies are on the scene battling a house fire on Buckingham Dr. Friday night.
A water supply line is being laid from 7428 Old Lee Highway to the house, the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department said, and Old Lee Highway traffic is being rerouted.
8:40pm - Our volunteers are on scene of a residential structure fire on Buckingham Drive in District 5.— Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department (@TriCommunityFD) May 13, 2023
More information to follow.
Responders ask that drivers avoid the area for the time being.
Stay with Local 3 News for updates to this developing story.