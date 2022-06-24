Good Friday! We will see a few spotty showers and storms this evening and possibly a few overnight.
Saturday we will start the day with scattered showers and storms. They will fade through the afternoon and we will be very muggy with the high only reaching 89.
Sunday will also be muggy with a high of 91. Other than a stray pop-up shower or storm the humidity will be the weather story of the day.
Monday a front will move through bringing more widely scattered showers and storms. That will keep our high to around 85. Behind the front we will see some lower humidity air moving in Monday night into Tuesday. The high Tuesday will reach 86, and the lower humidity should be pretty nice throughout the day. A stray shower is possible Tuesday as well.
