Good morning, yesterday’s short break from the high humidity is behind us. Today returns to the sticky summer air, and this mugginess will last for the next several days. Today will be partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There will be some scattered showers and storms, primarily from noon to 9pm ET. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows around 70.
Thursday will be similar with a mix of sun and clouds and a 30% chance for scattered showers. Highs again should be in the upper 80s. Daily rain chances will bump up slightly for the holiday weekend at 40%. These showers and storms will be scattered with the greatest probabilities in the afternoon and evening hours. It’s a typical summertime setup with high humidity, hot days, and pop-up showers/storms. As for high temperatures, Friday at 87, Saturday at 89, Sunday at 91, and Monday, July 4th at 92. The low 90s should continue for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week as well.