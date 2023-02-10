Ryan Edwards, formerly of MTV's 'Teen Mom,' is facing several charges including Violating Order of Protection, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said.
According HCSO, 35-year-old Ryan Edwards was arrested at work Friday morning on a warrant of Harassment and for Violation of an Order of Protection after his wife, Mackenzie Edwards, reported he had posted revealing photos of her on his Instagram account.
Authorities said Ryan Edwards had been served with the Order of Protection on Thursday and was asked to immediately leave his wife's home, but violated the order that same day by calling Mackenzie Edwards' father to let her know he would be returning to the home to pick up his belongings.
When Mackenzie Edwards reported the revealing Instagram posts to sheriff's deputies the next day, investigating officials found Ryan Edwards had an active warrant for Harassment, listing Mackenzie Edwards as the victim, that had been taken out by the Chattanooga Police Department earlier in the week.
HCSO said deputies went to a home on Morning Glory Drive on Friday to arrest Edwards on the outstanding warrant, but found he was not there, and the home had "considerable damage."
Ryan Edwards was found at his work, where he was taken into custody for the Harassment warrant and for Violation of an Order of Protection. He was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and two bags of suspected narcotics during a search after the arrest.
He was booked into the Silverdale Detention Center on the following existing and new charges:
- Harassment (Warrant)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
A Petition to Violate was filed with the Hamilton County Magistrate's Office, who will set a bond for the Order of Protection Violation.
