Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) students and faculty are embarking on an international mission this summer to search for missing U.S. military personnel from World War II.
The project is part of the annual field-training study abroad Forensic Aviation Archaeology course, and is funded by a grant from the Henry Jackson Foundation in the amount of over $500,000.
Dr. Tiffany Saul, assistant professor of anthropology at MTSU, serves as the program’s co-director. She secured the grant and partnerships to offer the six-credit hour course to 12 students, who will travel to France to conduct a scientifically-led recovery of a real-world crash site associated with U.S. personnel losses and unaccounted-for service members.
The grant covers a portion of the students’ expenses, such as lodging and local transportation. In addition, the university’s Office of Research and Sponsored Programs, along with other colleges and centers around campus, provided funding for an additional trip to the Commemorative Air Force Museum in Arizona.
Audrey Lauerhass, a junior double major in forensic science and anthropology, took the course last summer and will participate again this year as a paid staff member. She said the opportunity to work on this project has been invaluable for her personal and professional development.
Applications for the course are open now and will stay open until all seats are filled. Those interested can contact Dr. Saul at Tiffany.Saul@mtsu.edu for more information.