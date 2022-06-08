Crews with the Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department responded to two separate swiftwater rescues on Tuesday afternoon.
The first swiftwater rescue was at Cain Creek off Barker Camp Rd where three people needed aid.
Seven people were rescued in the second swiftwater rescue. The group had gotten stuck on the other side of the creek at the pocket of Montlake Rd.
The Mobwray Volunteer Fire Department says it greatly appreciate the help from Tennessee State Parks Sale Creek Volunteer Fire & Rescue Dallas Bay Fire & Rescue Soddy Daisy Fire Department Hamilton County EMS.
MVFD reminds the community that rain can result in flooding on hiking trails causing hikers to become stuck and needing assistance by Swiftwater Rescue teams.
"We have department all across this county including ours for Swiftwater Rescue. Please and needing help! Please be safe out there while enjoying the beautiful area we live in."