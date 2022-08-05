Crews from the Hamilton County Highway Department will close Mowbray Pike Monday, August 8 through Wednesday August 10 to replace storm drain tiles.
The closure will be from 8:00am until 4:00pm each of the days; the road will reopen each evening.
The road will be closed to all traffic between Millsap Road and Indian Ridge Road, since there will be an open trench for a good portion of each day.
Detours will be posted. Motorists should plan on using Montlake Road or Hotwater Road as alternate routes to and from Mowbray Mountain.