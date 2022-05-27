Movies and Music held in Miller Park this Saturday

Movies & Music in Miller will be held from 6-10 p.m. in Miller Park on Saturday, May 28th.
The event is free to attend.
Live music, games, artists, and food trucks will begin at 6:30 p.m.
“The Secret Life of Pets 2” screening will begin at 8:30 p.m.
