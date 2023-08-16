It's move-in day for freshman and transfers over at UTC.
For many students, this will be their first time moving away from home taking those first tentative steps into the real world.
Bright-eyed students and parents made their way through a tent near the campus' sports complex Wednesday - picking up their room keys and goodie bags.
"And then they'll travel to campus to their building, we'll have volunteers their to help them unload get their stuff up to their room and then they'll park in one of our long term parking lots," said Carling Wilson, Associate Director for Administrative Services for the Department of Housing & Residence Life.
Carling Wilson with the university says it will be very busy around campus through the weekend.
Nearly 3,600 freshmen and transfers are moving in by Thursday, then upperclassman will move in on Friday and Saturday.
"For our locals just know that there is going to be a lot more traffic with our students and our parents here this weekend getting settled in and getting ready for the school year," said Wilson.
Current students at UTC are helping new students adjust while moving in.
"But I know freshman year I didn't feel as connected until I started clubs or I became an RA, and that really helps you meet people and it makes it feel like you have a purpose rather than just school," said Ali Lemmons, a Senior at UTC.
If you have any questions or need additional information, Wilson says check out their website, just click here.