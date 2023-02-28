Mountain Heritage Center to host traveling Smithsonian exhibit highlighting rural America

The Mountain Heritage Center at Western Carolina University has been selected by North Carolina Humanities to host the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service’s free exhibit “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” from March 15 to April 25.
Visitors can explore the evolving landscape of rural America through stories and images, examining how rural America has embraced the notion that its citizens and its cultural uniqueness are important assets. All Americans benefit from rural America's successes and great things can be learned from listening to the stories from rural communities.
Accompanying exhibits created by public history students from WCU will be on display at the Jackson County Public Library from late-March to November to explore topics including agriculture, health care, transportation and culture. The MHC will also co-host various events in conjunction with the Crossroads exhibit to spark conversations about what makes our community unique and essential.
Visiting times are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mountain Heritage Center on the WCU’s campus.
For more information about the exhibit or the Mountain Heritage Center please visit mhc.wcu.edu or call 828-227-7129.
“Crossroads: Change in Rural America” has been made possible at the MHC, by North Carolina Humanities and is part of Museum on Main Street, a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution and State Humanities Councils nationwide. Support for Museum on Main Street has been provided by the United States Congress. North Carolina Humanities is the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.