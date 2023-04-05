UPDATE: A motorcyclist is in serious condition after an accident involving two other vehicles Wednesday night.
It happened at 9200 Lee Highway near Main Street in Collegedale, causing the area to be closed to traffic for several hours.
According to the Chattanooga Police Department, the rider was thrown from his bike after one car pulled out in front of the cyclist, who then collided with a second vehicle.
The man has serious injuries, CPD said.
PREVIOUS STORY: Main Street in Collegedale is closed in both directions Wednesday night as officials respond to a crash involving a motorcycle near Lee Highway.
According to the Tri-Community Fire Department, there is no estimation for when traffic will be able to resume.
Main Street is closed in both directions at Lee Hwy due to a serious crash involving a motorcycle.— Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department (@TriCommunityFD) April 6, 2023
As of 8:40pm, there is no ETA on reopening Main Street.
Lee Hwy is open in both directions, however we urge you to use caution. pic.twitter.com/WBhrbJoE9s
Lee Highway remains open.
