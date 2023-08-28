A Sunday night motorcycle crash in Cleveland took the life of the rider, police say.
Ryan Joseph Kidd, Sr., 48, was headed north on Westside Drive near Norman Chapel Road when police say it appears he may have lost control and struck the curb about 9:47pm.
No other vehicles appear to be involved, according to Cleveland Police Department's Lt. Evie West.
Kidd was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased by medical staff.
The crash is still under investigation by the Cleveland Police Department Crash Response Team, West said.