The Scenic City was filled with the love of motorcars Saturday during the annual antique car festival.
Photojournalist Ricco Holston got the chance to stop by and enjoy the event!
Chattanooga
Partly Cloudy
H 77°
L 57°
74°
Altamont
Partly Cloudy
H 70°
L 46°
68°
Athens
Cloudy
H 75°
L 54°
74°
Benton
Partly Cloudy
H 77°
L 57°
75°
Chatsworth
Partly Cloudy
H 77°
L 57°
75°
Dalton
Partly Cloudy
H 79°
L 57°
76°
Dayton
Mostly Cloudy
H 66°
L 44°
65°
Dunlap
Partly Cloudy
H 77°
L 57°
75°
Murphy
Cloudy
H 75°
L 54°
74°
Pikeville
Mostly Cloudy
H 66°
L 44°
65°
Summerville
Sunny
H 82°
L 58°
79°
Ringgold
Partly Cloudy
H 77°
L 57°
75°
Trenton
Partly Cloudy
H 77°
L 57°
75°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.