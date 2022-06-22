30-year-old Ryan Meyung was federal indicted yesterday for multiple child exploitation offenses.
According to court documents, Meyung engaged six different minor victims in sexually explicit conduct to produce images of child sexual abuse, and transported and possessed visual images of child sexual abuse.
The alleged crimes occurred between 2019 and 2021. He was arrested on state charges in December 2021 and has remained in custody since.
Meyung was known to frequent states including Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.
If you suspect that you have information that could further law enforcement’s investigation, you are encouraged to call the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Tipline at (866) 347-2423 or https://www.ice.gov/tipline.
Meyung is charged with six counts of producing child pornography, one count of transporting child pornography, and one count of possessing child pornography.
If convicted, Meyung faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 210 years in prison.
A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan of the Northern District of Georgia, and Resident Agent in Charge Arturo Napolitano of HSI Chattanooga made the announcement.
HSI Chattanooga is investigating this case jointly with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office (Tennessee), the Chattanooga Police Department, and HSI field offices throughout the country.
Trial Attorney Jessica L. Urban of the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS) and Assistant U.S. Attorney Erin N. Spritzer of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia are prosecuting the case.
PREVIOUS STORY: A man arrested in December of 2021 and charged three counts of child rape, two counts of aggravated kidnapping and other related charges may have additional victims.
Ryan Andrew Meyung is currently being held in the county jail.
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and Chattanooga Police have partnered with the federal law enforcement agency Homeland Security Investigations for a broader investigation into Meyung's activities.
The agencies believe there may be more victims in other states, including Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.
"Mr. Meyung was running a business known as “Live Your Dreams MX,” said Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston, "which involved him traveling around the United States and other countries building motocross tracks. His work also involved teaching and mentoring children on how to motocross. This business was based in Indiana.”
The District Attorney's office said that in addition to running “Live Your Dreams MX,” Meyung has past and present connections with several youth-oriented organizations and youth ministries. These connections required Meyung to travel all across the United States.
At various times over the past two years, Meyung has performed work for a company in Hamilton County as a driver, delivering products to various places throughout the U.S. Meyung has no known permanent address.
He has resided with local families in areas where he builds motocross tracks and performs motocross camps for children or lives out of a bus he co-owned with another unnamed individual.
After stories were broadcast and published regarding Meyung’s initial arrest, individuals from other states have contacted case investigators about potential criminal law violations regarding Meyung and other children.
Investigations are beginning in these other states.
Pinkston said there may be more victims in the southeast Tennessee and north Georgia area. “If you have any information related to Meyung’s arrest, or if you suspect that your child might be one of his victims, you are encouraged to call the HSI Tipline at 866-347-2423, or you can contact them online at https://www.ice.gov/tipline."
PREVIOUS STORY: A 30-year-old has been charged with raping a 12-year-old child in Hixson.
Deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office arrested Ryan Andrew Meyung after the victim's father was informed of the incident while he was disciplining the child for having a tobacco vape pen in his possession.
The child told his father that he had received the vape pen from Meyung before disclosing the recent incident.
According to court documents, Meyung is a family friend that has stayed from time to time overnight in the home over the course of the last two years.
The victim told investigators that he had fallen asleep watching Netflix prior to Meyung going into the child's bedroom, waking him, and engaging in inappropriate behavior.
The child also revealed that Meyung has provided him with several gifts in the past including an iPhone, money, food, birthday presents, and two nicotine vape pens.
He is currently believed to reside inside his white shuttle bus that has been converted into a mobile camper for traveling.
At this time, Ryan Meyung has been charged with the Rape of a Child.
Editor's Note: A previous version of this story included information from court records, showing Ryan Meyung works as a motorcycle stunt rider with a traveling circus company. A spokesperson for the company says Meyung is not a current employee.