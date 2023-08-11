17-year-old Rayshann Underwood and 20-year-old Thomas Holder were killed in 2017 at the Highland Memorial Gardens.
"They didn't only just take our kids from us; they took them from their brothers, their sisters, their grandparents. It took a big toll on my family by us losing him," said the mother of Underwood, Tawanna Underwood.
Barbara Wellington, the mother of Holder, says her son posted money on social media after receiving it from his dad's death.
"He was like Mom, ain't nobody going to mess with me," said Wellington.
Two men were arrested after being early suspects in the double murder.
Wellington says both the boys knew the two suspects and were with them that night.
The trial began years later, and the charges were dismissed in 2021.
"Sitting in court for all of those years to get a nonconviction, that was just the hardest thing. Like that just crushed me as a mom," said Underwood.