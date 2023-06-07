A Chattanooga mother is outraged after her 3-year-old son was found wandering in the street on his first day of daycare. The Department of Human Resources is now investigating what happened.
Jamyia McCracken says June 1st was her son's first day of daycare.
"I was very angry, really just lost for words that something like that could even happen. Like he was running through traffic he could have gotten hit by a car or anything," said McCracken.
She had dropped him off at Alton Park Child Development Center and headed off to work. It wasn't until she was sent a post on Facebook where a woman said she saw a kid in the street and she noticed it was her son.
"I instantly left work it took me like ten minutes to get down there," said McCracken. A woman by the name of Kimberly Roberts found her son and took him back to the daycare. McCracken says the woman told her when she took the boy back to the daycare, they tried to hand her his bookbag as if she was there to pick him up.
Local 3 reached out to the Tennessee Department of Human Services and found out the daycare center had several violations, including not having proper sign-in and sign-out sheet protocols, daycare workers supervising too many children at once, and employees not having proper background checks.
"I don't feel like that daycare is safe for anyone's kids to be in," said McCracken.