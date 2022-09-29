A Chattanooga teacher has found a match for a life-saving kidney transplant. The mother is the donor of a child she used to teach.
The two women met at Belvoir Christian Academy and grew close. It's a story of struggle, hope and possibly a miracle.
Belvoir Christian Academy teacher Jamie Sunderland has polycystic kidney disease and needs a new kidney to survive.
She said with her O-positive blood type, chances were slim to get on the transplant list anytime soon. However, her wish came true on the 21st of September.
"I am almost like 'this can't be real,'" said Sunderland then started to cry, "because of the way everything has happened."
The donor is Chrissy Percy, a mother of two.
"I knew this is what God wanted me to do," Percy said in tears. "She is a mom. She is not just a teacher, she is not just a wife -- she's a mom and I am a mom and I want to give her life."
Percy's daughter is Brooklyn Rogiers. Rogiers is a former pre-k four student of Sunderland.
Rogiers was diagnosed with cancer in 2021.
Sunderland then taught Rogiers outside of school during those times so she wouldn't get behind.
"Even though you were her pre-k four teacher, what sticks out to me the most is you taking the time last year when Brooklyn was diagnosed with cancer," said Percy.
Percy agreed to be Sunderland's match even before her little girl had cancer.
"To know when I met her that this is where we would be now, I would have never imagined," said Sunderland.
In 2019, Sunderland's genetic disease had taken a turn for the worst and was rapidly on the decline.
"There was nothing that could stop it except for a transplant," said Sunderland.
Sunderland said she was transferred from Emory to Vanderbilt. Even though Percy was battling against her daughter's cancer she decided to give Sunderland the gift of life.
"I knew I had O-positive (blood). I knew I could give her my kidney and I have just been excited this whole time," said Percy.
"Chrissy has known from day one that she was meant to be that donor. It's just nothing short of a miracle," said Percy.
Percy said they will do testing at Vanderbilt next to make sure everything clears and schedule a date for the kidney transplant.
If you want to donate to help with transplant related expenses you can click here.