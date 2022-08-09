The mother of a Jasper Middle School student says her daughter and four friends were called racial slurs and threatened to be shot and killed- and nothing was done about it.
Samantha Robinson tells us her 12-year-old daughter hasn't felt safe at school since she and her friends started getting harassed back in February.
Robinson says she has pleaded to the Marion County School Board to do something about it.
"At this point we just need to hold the adults and the child accountable for what happened," said Robinson.
Robinson says it all started on the playground in February while her 6th grade daughter and her friends were playing football. Her daughter told her members on the other team were calling them the N word while playing.
The daughter said one boy was the main bully who threatened her during the game.
"When our kids are winning the game, is when he decides to say 'back in the day you would have been shot for that,'" said Robinson.
Robinson says following the incident the alleged bully was suspended, but when he returned to school the racial slurs and threats kept coming.
After a third incident in May, Robinson and several parents reached out to the Marion County School District Superintendent, Mark Griffith.
Griffith told Robinson the student would be expelled and would not be coming back to Jasper Middle School in the fall.
"So Friday was the first day of school and he was behind me in line when I was dropping my daughter off at school," said Robinson.
Feeling frustrated, Robinson and several parents went to the Marion County School Board meeting Monday, asking why no steps had been taken to fix the situation.
"They have nothing to say, nothing, there is literally nothing they said," said Robinson.
Jasper Middle School's former administrators have been transferred to other positions within the district, and Griffith has installed new leadership at the school.
Robinson isn't the only mother who says they're struggling with their children being bullied at Jasper Middle School. Alison Rich tells us she tried to talk with the principal about her daughter being harassed, but after nothing was done she decided to transfer her daughter to another school.
"I just couldn't as a mother keep sending my child to that school. She didn't want to go to school," said Rich.
We spoke with Superintendent Griffith who says for legal reasons he can't address the specific situation, but as a general statement said, racism will not be tolerated at Jasper Middle School and they will be investigating the allegations.
"The board and myself are committed to do whatever steps necessary to make sure every child is treated with respect," said Griffith.
Robinson tells all the parents whose children are being bullied to keep their head up and continue to reach out to their school.