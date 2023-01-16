A Sunday night fire at a home in Hixson left the house seriously damaged, but everyone inside was able to safely escape.
Chattanooga firefighters were dispatched a home in the 2900 block of Haywood Avenue for a reported vehicle on fire inside a garage.
When crews arrived, they found the burning car and its fiery gas tank was forcing flames into the basement as well as the attic of the home.
The home's occupants had already evacuated the house.
Firefighters attacking both the car fire and points in the basement and attic, confirming that everyone had made it out of the home.
A second alarm was called to bring additional firefighters to the scene.
Crews continued rotating in and out of the house until the fire was under control and then they tackled hot spots; all of which spanned several hours.
The impacted residents will be receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.