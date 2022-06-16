The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating an incident involving a black bear that scratched a woman sitting on her porch on Atwood Road in Sevierville Wednesday afternoon.
The incident comes just days after a mother and her three-year-old daughter were scratched by another bear in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The bear tore into the families then and was euthanized a short time later by rangers.
The TWRA says that the 90-year-old woman was sitting in her porch swing when the sow bear with three yearling cubs came up onto her porch.
The woman began shaking a lawnchair at the bears in an attempt to scare them off when the sow scratched the woman's arm.
The bears then fled.
The woman drove herself to a local hospital for treatment of wounds that are described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Because the sow bear caused human bodily injury, it was euthanized, but wildlife officers are monitoring the behavior of the yearlings. Area residents have not reported any prior nuisance issues with this group of bears.
The TWRA says that while in bear country, you should always make your presence known and defend yourself when confronted by a black bear.
You can learn more about living responsibly with black bears at Bearwise.org.