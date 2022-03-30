A woman whose daughter was killed in a car accident is 2019 is asking prosecutors to dismiss the driver's charges. The driver, Logan Gordy, was the victim's boyfriend, and he will appear in court next week.
October 3, 2019 was the worst day of Tiffany Robertson's life. Her daughter's boyfriend was driving up a hill in Trenton, Georgia when he lost control of the car.
"Hit passenger to passenger, and she was the passenger so she died instantly," said Tiffany Robertson, Lexi Moore's mom.
Robertson's daughter was killed. Logan Gordy was injured, as well as a girl in the backseat.
"He would never do anything to hurt her. No malicious intent, nothing like that,” Robertson told us.
Last year, a grand jury in Superior Court in Dade County indicted Gordy on multiple felony charges, including homicide by vehicle in the first degree. Something that Robertson never expected or wanted and has made that clear to prosecutors.
"I've asked them. I went down there. I've cried. I've pleaded. I've written letters. Nothing is changing their mind,” Robertson said.
Robertson says the past few years have been tough for Gordy. He has taken a break from school and putting his dreams of becoming an engineer on hold while his case works its way through court.
"He is already punishing himself enough. He feels guilty, feels like it's his fault when it was just an accident,” she told us.
Both Lexi's family and Gordy's family are ready to put this to rest and not have to live through the tragedy again.
"There's no punishment they can give him that's greater than the punishment he's given himself,” Robertson said, "I don't want to have to go through this again. But I don't want him to take a plea bargain that's going to ruin his life, so you know, if we have to take it to trial we will."
Logan Gordy will appear in court for a calendar call on April 4th.
We spoke with the DA in the Lookout Mountain Judicial District who says they cannot comment on an active case.