School officials at Woodmore Elementary called police on Wednesday to report finding a "sizeable amount of marijuana" in a second grader's backpack.
The staff told police the child knew nothing about it.
Officers collected one pound of marijuana, THC vape cartridges, vape pens, multiple bank cards, and the woman's drivers license from the backpack. According to an arrest report, the marijuana was split in labeled, vacuum sealed bags.
Police arrested the child's mother on charges of aggravated child endangerment, narcotics violation, and violation of a drug free school zone.
The 27-year-old woman, whose name we're not releasing in order to protect the privacy of the child, was taken to the Silverdale Detention Center.