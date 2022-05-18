Happy Wednesday, everyone! It’s a sunny and pleasant day around the area, but temperatures are starting to heat up. Daytime highs for your Wednesday afternoon should warm into the upper 80s to around 90 with mostly sunny skies.
A weak disturbance will move past the area tonight, possibly bringing far northeastern sections of the area an isolated shower or storm. We do have a very low end marginal risk of seeing a strong storm with gusty winds and small hail. The overall chances are below 20%.
Thursday will feature a mix of clouds and near record temperatures. Highs are currently expected to climb into the low to mid 90s on Thursday afternoon. The old record high is 96, set back in 1962. Right now, I think the record is safe, but it will be close. The only thing that may help keep temps slightly cooler would be another weak disturbance to our north which could again clip our area with some clouds and a few isolated showers & storms. Once again, a low-end risk for a marginally severe storm is possible across the area. Rain chances are again at or below 20%.
Sunshine along with heat & humidity hangs around for our Friday, with highs back into the lower 90s.
The weekend will feature a cold front which will bring us increasing rain chances, along with cooler temperatures.