Happy Monday, everyone! It’s a busy week for everyone, but thankfully the weather is going to be quiet for the first half of the week. After the coldest temperatures so far this season (10s and low 20s for most) look for mostly sunny skies this afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the mid- 50s. Tonight, look for a few extra clouds to stream into the area, otherwise much warmer temperatures. Overnight lows will only be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Tuesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, with high temperatures in the mid-50s. Wednesday will include mostly sunny skies with highs climbing near 60!
Thanksgiving Day will feature an increase in clouds with a chance for a few scattered showers by the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will warm into the lower 60s. Rain chances increase Thursday night into Friday as a storm system moves our way. Rain will be likely early Friday, slowly tapering off during the day. Highs will be in the 50s.
This weekend will feature an unsettled weather pattern with another storm system near the area. Off & on rain chances will be possible during the weekend, with some dry periods likely. Highs will be in the 50s with overnight lows in the 30s to near 40.