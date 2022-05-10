Happy Tuesday, everyone! It’s a sunny afternoon around the region with fairly low humidity and pleasant temperatures. Look for an overall fantastic day with the sunshine sticking around and highs climbing into the 80s.
Tonight, look for mostly clear and refreshing conditions. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s and low 60s.
An isolated shower may pop up across the Plateau on Wednesday afternoon, otherwise look for partly sunny skies and temperatures warming into the mid to upper 80s!
The rest of the work week will feature plenty of sunshine and increasing humidity levels. Highs will warm into the mid 80s.
Am upper level low drifts to the west this weekend towards the region. This should help provide a better chance for daily afternoon scattered showers & storms. We’re not expecting a washout by any means, but a few lucky folks may get some needed rain. The extra clouds and scattered showers may also help to nudge the temps down a bit.