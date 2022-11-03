Happy Thursday, everyone! Our Thursday will feature plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid-70s and morning lows near 50 through the end of the week. Our weekend is shaping up with clouds on the increase with an approaching cold front. This front could bring a sprinkle or isolated shower this weekend, but we should primarily be dry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s and lows will be in the 50s.
Don’t forget we “Fall Back” this weekend, as we gain an extra hour. Election Day next Tuesday looks to be dry and sunny with highs in the mid-70s and lows in the 50s.