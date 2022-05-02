Happy Monday, everyone! It’s a mostly sunny and warm day around the region. Look for plenty of sunshine this afternoon with warm temperatures. Highs will likely climb into the mid 80s.
Tonight, look for clouds to be on the increase. We will have a chance for a few isolated showers to roll thru the area from the west. Not widespread, but a few may see some rain overnight. Lows will drop into the 60s.
Election Day Tuesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. A few isolated showers will be possible Tuesday, but the keyword will be isolated in nature. Highs will warm back into the mid 80s.
Another disturbance will pass thru the area Wednesday, bringing a risk for a few spotty showers & a storm. Highs will be in the 80s.
A stronger front begins to organize to our west on Thursday, bringing a widespread severe event to our west. The weakening batch of showers & storms may move into the area by Thursday night.
Friday, the front finally arrives in the Tennessee Valley, bringing a round of showers & storms, followed by slightly cooler and drier air for the upcoming Mother’s Day weekend! Highs will fall back into the 70s.