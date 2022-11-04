T.G.I.F, everyone! It’s going to be a mostly sunny and warm November afternoon around the region. High temperatures today will climb into the mid to upper 70s! Tonight, look for clouds to be on the increase across the area. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 50s to low 60s by morning. Saturday will feature mostly cloudy skies, very breezy, and warm conditions. Highs will warm into the mid- 70s. A few scattered showers will move into the western half of the area by midday Saturday, with some of those showers moving into the rest of the area during the afternoon and evening hours. These will primarily be light, scattered showers so a washout is not expected, nor is any severe weather or heavy rain. The winds will be gusting out of the south between 15-25 mph during the afternoon Saturday, with higher gusts in the upper elevations.
Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies with a chance for an isolated shower. High temps will again be in the mid to upper 70s. Next week begins with clouds and warm temps, but more sunshine develops through mid-week. Highs will be nearing the 80° mark for several days. By the end of next week, a pattern change may be afoot, leading to some rain chances by next weekend, along with some cooler air!