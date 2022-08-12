T.G.I.F, everyone! It’s a mostly sunny and pleasant afternoon around the region. A cold front has moved to our south allowing for drier air and lower humidity to begin to build in from the north. Look for the low humidity to stick around in the coming days.
Tonight, mostly clear skies with low humidity will be the theme. Overnight lows will drop down into the low to mid 60s for most, but higher elevations could briefly hit the 50s.
This weekend will feature a mix of sun and clouds, but mainly dry conditions. Highs will be in the mid 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s.
Next week, the humidity levels will begin to increase a bit, but overall look for fairly comfortable conditions. Highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. A few isolated shower chances may build by the middle of next week.