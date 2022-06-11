Happy Saturday, everyone! The weekend will feature mostly sunny skies. The humidity will remain fairly low Saturday, leading to a comfy day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s on Saturday, and lower 90s on Sunday. Lows will be in the 60s.
The heat & humidity really ramps up next week. Our first real heatwave arrives with highs in the mid- 90s and with the humidity, heat indices will be in the triple digits. Brace yourself for the 3 H’s! Hot, hazy, and humid conditions! We may start to see a few pop-up showers next week with all the heat & humidity. Even though these showers may briefly cool us off, things will just become more steamy after any showers.