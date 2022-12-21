Good morning, today will have a mostly sunny morning with some increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 50s, making it the warmest day of the week. This evening and tonight there will be a small chance for a few spotty showers as clouds continue to increase. Lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Thursday will be cloudy with wind from the south and highs around 50. The daytime will mainly be dry with only an isolated shower possible. Then, our activity comes Thursday night. The main timing window for the rain to mix to snow will be 7pm to 4am ET from west to east. Then, bitterly cold air will settle into place for Friday morning. Any snow accumulations look to be light: 0-0.5” for valleys, 0.5-2” for higher elevations. A flash freeze may be possible for any leftover moisture on elevated surfaces, roads, etc. creating icy spots on Friday.
Friday’s official high will happen around midnight with lows near 11 by 9-10am ET. Daytime temperatures will rise to around 15 with a mostly sunny sky. Saturday will range from 8 to 25, and Christmas Day on Sunday will be from 13 to 31. Three days of below freezing temperatures. Please, prepare for the cold. The wind will be our friend on Friday to help dry roads, but it will be our enemy for our bodies. Wind chills will be in the negatives almost all day Friday through Saturday morning.