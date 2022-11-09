Happy Wednesday will feature more sunshine and above average temperatures. Highs on Wednesday will climb into the lower 70s.
Clouds begin to slowly filter into the area on Thursday, with warm temps. Highs will again be in the lower 70s. A potent cold front arrives on Friday, along with moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole, bringing the chance for beneficial rainfall Thursday night into Friday and plenty of clouds. High temps will climb into the upper 60s to near 70. Friday will be a Storm Alert Weather Day due to the heavy rain, especially during the morning commute.
The weekend will usher in a significant pattern change across the Tennessee Valley. Look for mostly sunny and blustery conditions on Saturday with highs in the 50s. Sunday will feature sunny and downright cold conditions. Morning lows will be around freezing, with daytime highs only in the 40s! A hard freeze may be possible by Monday morning with 20s likely around the region.