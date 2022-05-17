Happy Tuesday, everyone! It’s a sunny, and pleasant Tuesday around the region. The humidity levels have really decreased in the past 24 hours, and we have plenty of sunshine for today. Daytime highs will likely warm into the low to mid 80s, and with humidity levels low it will feel quite nice!
Tonight, look for a few scattered clouds around the area, otherwise fair skies and another comfortable night. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s.
A few more clouds arrive on Wednesday and Thursday as a weak disturbance passes to our north. We will mostly remain dry, but a few isolated pop-up showers will be possible across northeastern areas on Wednesday afternoon. As a heat ridge builds in from the west, look for daytime highs to soar into the low to mid 90s thru late week. Right now, looks like highs should remain just below record levels, but we will continue to monitor this in the coming days.
A front is still on track to move into the area by the weekend bringing scattered rain chances and cooler temperatures back to the region.