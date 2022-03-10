Happy Thursday, everyone!
Thursday looks to be a nice day overall. Look for a mix of clouds and a bit more sunshine with highs rebounding back into the low to mid 60s! Even better weather arrives during the day on Friday, with sun to start, then clouds arriving late-day ahead of our strong weekend storm system. Highs will warm into the upper 60s to near 70.
Friday night, big changes arrive. Look for a low pressure to develop near the region, producing widespread rain showers 1st Friday night, then as arctic air arrives early Saturday morning, rain should change to some snow. Right now, some accumulations look likely in the higher elevations, and even possible in the valleys. The bigger story will be the wind, the cold, and the very hard freeze by early Sunday morning. Temperatures will likely dip into the teens outside of the major cities.
Either way, stay tuned to updates to the weekend outlook.
Have a great Thursday!