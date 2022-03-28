Happy Monday, everyone! It’s a nice looking afternoon shaping up around the region. Look for plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and comfortable temps. Highs should warm into the 60s for most locations. Expect a partly cloudy skies for this evening as temps fall from the 60s thru the 50s. We will bottom out in the 40s overnight.
Tuesday will feature filtered sunshine throughout the day. Clouds will be on the increase, and we will start to pick up a southerly breeze. Highs will shoot into the low to mid 70s with the south wind.
Wednesday will be our day of transition. Look for mostly cloudy, windy, and warm conditions. Highs will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s with a south wind sustained between 15-25 mph, and gusts possibly between 40-50 mph. Most of the day and early evening hours will likely remain dry, but a line of showers & storms will be on the approach by late Wednesday evening and night. An isolated severe storm or two will be possible, but the greatest severe weather threat will remain to our southwest. Gusty winds, lightning, and brief, heavy rainfall will be likely, despite any severe storms.
The good news is the storms and heavy rain clear the area by early Thursday morning, leading to mostly cloudy and breezy conditions for Thursday. A few spotty light wrap around showers will still be possible.
Late-week into the weekend look dry, with plenty of sunshine but also another brief cool-down. Highs will fall back to the 60s and lows upper 30s and low 40s.