Happy Thursday, everyone! Our Thursday will bring us even more sunshine which will last through the Friday. Highs will begin to warm up a bit each day, along with a smidge more humidity. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with overnight lows back into the lower 60s.
This weekend brings plenty of sunshine, but again a smidge more humidity and slightly warmer temps. We will return to near normal highs in the mid to upper 80s. Next week temps may begin to warm back above normal with highs back into the upper 80s to near 90.