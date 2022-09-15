Our Thursday will bring us even more sunshine which will last through Friday.

Happy Thursday, everyone! Our Thursday will bring us even more sunshine which will last through the Friday. Highs will begin to warm up a bit each day, along with a smidge more humidity. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with overnight lows back into the lower 60s.

Thursday afternoon highs

This weekend brings plenty of sunshine, but again a smidge more humidity and slightly warmer temps. We will return to near normal highs in the mid to upper 80s. Next week temps may begin to warm back above normal with highs back into the upper 80s to near 90.

Meteorologist

Meteorologist Cedric Haynes joined the Local 3 Storm Alert Team in October of 2021. Cedric came to Local 3 News from WYFF News 4 in Greenville, South Carolina. Cedric is a graduate of Dalton High School and is glad to be back home.

