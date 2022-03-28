Good morning, today will have a nice mix of sunshine and some clouds. It’ll be a pleasant day with highs in the low 60s and a north breeze at 5-10mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Tuesday will have more clouds with sky cover being partly sunny to mostly cloudy at times. It’ll also warm up with wind from the south with highs in the low 70s. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 70s to 80, but it’ll also be the most active weather period, particularly Wednesday night. Wind will dramatically increase as Wednesday progresses, peaking in the evening and night with sustained wind at 15-25mph, gusts at 35-45mph. After about 9pm, rain and storms will move across the area through Thursday morning. An isolated severe storm will be possible.
Most of the rain should be done by about 8am on Thursday morning with clouds partially clearing and highs in the upper 60s. Then, the week will end on Friday with a lot of sunshine and highs in the mid-60s.